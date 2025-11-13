TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC) & Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI) Head to Head Review

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.6% of TC Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 29.6% of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of TC Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and TC Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Heritage Southeast Bancorporation alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Southeast Bancorporation 20.73% N/A N/A TC Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and TC Bancshares”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Southeast Bancorporation $75.43 million 0.00 $13.81 million $2.19 N/A TC Bancshares $14.76 million 5.45 $600,000.00 $0.23 87.83

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than TC Bancshares. Heritage Southeast Bancorporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TC Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TC Bancshares has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation beats TC Bancshares on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heritage Southeast Bancorporation

(Get Free Report)

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Southeast Bank that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services primarily in North and South Metro Atlanta, southeastern Georgia, and Northeastern Florida. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, home equity, mortgage, term, small business administration, commercial real estate, and construction loans; personal lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; credit and debit cards; and mobile, online, and telephone banking services, as well as cash management, courier, and remote deposit services. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Jonesboro, Georgia.

About TC Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

TC Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers lending products comprising single-family residential loans, home equity lines of credit, closed-end home equity loans, consumer loans, commercial and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction loans, land development loans, and SBA/USDA guaranteed loans. It operates branches in Thomasville, Georgia and Tallahassee, Florida, as well as loan production offices in Savannah, Georgia, and Jacksonville, Florida. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Thomasville, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Southeast Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.