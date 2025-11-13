What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for CME Group Q4 Earnings?

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CME Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.60 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.65. The consensus estimate for CME Group’s current full-year earnings is $10.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CME Group’s Q1 2026 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.94 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $11.54 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.73 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 58.84% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CME Group from $312.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on CME Group from $283.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CME Group from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.06.

CME traded up $3.60 on Thursday, hitting $283.18. 281,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,192,258. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $266.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.65. CME Group has a twelve month low of $222.56 and a twelve month high of $290.79. The firm has a market cap of $102.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.38.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jessup Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in CME Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.83, for a total transaction of $98,475.57. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,508 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,463.64. The trade was a 3.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William R. Shepard purchased 262 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $265.19 per share, with a total value of $69,479.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 258,459 shares in the company, valued at $68,540,742.21. The trade was a 0.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 14,043 shares of company stock valued at $3,791,486 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

