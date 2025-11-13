WASHINGTON TRUST Co Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $16,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 165.7% in the second quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VTI traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $334.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,832,362. The business has a fifty day moving average of $329.02 and a 200 day moving average of $310.69. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $339.06. The company has a market cap of $557.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

