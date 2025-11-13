WASHINGTON TRUST Co Raises Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $12,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,160,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,022,000 after purchasing an additional 451,169 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,089,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,377,000 after buying an additional 1,486,369 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,285,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,309,000 after buying an additional 269,131 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,349,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,305,000 after purchasing an additional 480,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 5,329,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,848,000 after purchasing an additional 99,758 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $219.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,598. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $169.32 and a 1-year high of $220.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.50. The company has a market cap of $99.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

