Day One Biopharmaceuticals Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 3,055 call options on the company. This is an increase of 320% compared to the average daily volume of 728 call options.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DAWN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Day One Biopharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.43.

NASDAQ:DAWN traded down $1.06 on Thursday, hitting $9.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,389,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,374. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.03. The stock has a market cap of $953.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of -1.25. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $15.05.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09. Day One Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 113.53% and a negative return on equity of 32.05%. The company had revenue of $39.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam Dubow sold 4,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $29,551.05. Following the transaction, the insider owned 54,858 shares in the company, valued at $371,388.66. The trade was a 7.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles N. York II sold 4,106 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $27,797.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 278,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,882,060. This trade represents a 1.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 28,295 shares of company stock valued at $191,557 over the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 248,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 16,774.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 21,639 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

