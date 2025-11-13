Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $116.65, but opened at $108.89. Walt Disney shares last traded at $107.21, with a volume of 9,396,586 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Arete Research raised shares of Walt Disney to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.90.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.25 and its 200-day moving average is $114.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $190.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 119,115 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,757,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 20,440 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Walt Disney by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 22,583 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

