Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 516 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $63,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GEV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in GE Vernova by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,392,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,446,577,000 after acquiring an additional 432,830 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in GE Vernova by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,129,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,513,000 after acquiring an additional 214,483 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in GE Vernova by 21.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,080,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,984,000 after purchasing an additional 367,150 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,703,000 after acquiring an additional 684,794 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in GE Vernova by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,755,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,833,000 after purchasing an additional 199,944 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,800. This trade represents a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GEV shares. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $685.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on GE Vernova from $690.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $670.00 to $658.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Rothschild Redb lowered shares of GE Vernova from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.81.

GE Vernova Stock Down 0.2%

GE Vernova stock opened at $575.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.66, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $601.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $554.47. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.25 and a 52-week high of $677.29.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 4.52%.GE Vernova’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is 16.29%.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

