Altria Group, Inc. $MO Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,897,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,217 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $111,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Compass Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 64.4% in the first quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $58.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $97.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.85. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.08 and a fifty-two week high of $68.60.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 37.24% and a negative return on equity of 295.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Altria Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.370-5.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, October 30th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.3%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.33.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

