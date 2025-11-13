Analysts Set Expectations for Vizsla Silver Q2 Earnings

Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VZLA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James Financial issued their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Vizsla Silver in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 12th. Raymond James Financial analyst C. Stanley expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Vizsla Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Vizsla Silver’s Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VZLA. Zacks Research downgraded Vizsla Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vizsla Silver in a research report on Monday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vizsla Silver has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.25.

Shares of VZLA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,728,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,167,468. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.44. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.63 and a beta of 0.96. Vizsla Silver has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $5.07.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VZLA. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Vizsla Silver by 2.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vizsla Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pale Fire Capital SE increased its stake in Vizsla Silver by 25.6% during the second quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in shares of Vizsla Silver by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vizsla Silver by 100.0% during the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 22.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.

