Q4 EPS Estimates for Barrick Mining Lifted by Stifel Canada

Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) – Analysts at Stifel Canada upped their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Barrick Mining in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 10th. Stifel Canada analyst R. Profiti now anticipates that the gold and copper producer will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Barrick Mining’s current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Barrick Mining’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.30 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $4.44 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $4.82 EPS.

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Barrick Mining had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 19.99%.The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Barrick Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research lowered Barrick Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Barrick Mining from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Barrick Mining from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded Barrick Mining to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.90.

Barrick Mining Stock Performance

B stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.09. 6,659,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,994,363. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Barrick Mining has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $37.62. The firm has a market cap of $62.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.28.

Barrick Mining Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This is a boost from Barrick Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Barrick Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barrick Mining

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewGen Equity Long Short Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining in the third quarter worth $13,940,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Barrick Mining in the third quarter worth about $3,277,000. Capital International Sarl lifted its position in shares of Barrick Mining by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 120,960 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $3,967,000 after buying an additional 40,290 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Mining by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 5,587,188 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $183,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Barrick Mining by 35.9% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 101,846,588 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $3,340,709,000 after buying an additional 26,921,219 shares in the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barrick Mining

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

