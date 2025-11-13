Smithfield Trust Co Sells 477 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Smithfield Trust Co cut its stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,197 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $26,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 85 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $362.00 to $358.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.91.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $306.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $218.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $303.72 and a 200-day moving average of $304.76. McDonald’s Corporation has a one year low of $276.53 and a one year high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The fast-food giant reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.48%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 13,134 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.42, for a total transaction of $3,945,716.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,734.52. The trade was a 74.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 6,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,160,270. This represents a 12.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,134 shares of company stock worth $4,570,716. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

