Zacks Research Has Negative Forecast for SFM Q1 Earnings

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.89. Zacks Research has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sprouts Farmers Market’s current full-year earnings is $4.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s Q3 2026 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.91 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 5.93%.The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.240-5.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.860-0.900 EPS.

SFM has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $185.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.86.

Shares of SFM traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.29. 506,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,977,421. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.89. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52-week low of $75.75 and a 52-week high of $182.00. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.72.

Sprouts Farmers Market declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 19th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 4,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $416,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 174,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,998,220. The trade was a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $94,178.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 15,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,688.50. The trade was a 5.31% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,800,812. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFM. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 111,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 8.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 40.3% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 31,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,832,000 after buying an additional 9,094 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth approximately $270,000.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

