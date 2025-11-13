Zacks Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for F5

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for F5 in a research note issued on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the network technology company will earn $2.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.05. Zacks Research currently has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for F5’s current full-year earnings is $11.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for F5’s Q2 2026 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.27 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $11.55 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $3.23 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The network technology company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $810.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.06 million. F5 had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 22.42%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. F5 has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.500-15.500 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.850 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of F5 from $352.00 to $336.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “cautious” rating on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on F5 from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of F5 from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.56.

FFIV traded down $2.62 on Thursday, hitting $237.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,601. F5 has a 12 month low of $227.04 and a 12 month high of $346.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.81.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in F5 by 0.8% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,386 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in F5 by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,805 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 by 2.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its stake in F5 by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,849 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 8,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.78, for a total value of $2,077,670.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,493 shares in the company, valued at $5,618,301.54. The trade was a 27.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.98, for a total value of $328,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 151,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,357,586.54. The trade was a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 24,117 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,504 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

