Danaher Corporation $DHR Shares Bought by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 521,998 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,824 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Danaher were worth $102,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,981,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,296,123,000 after acquiring an additional 230,966 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,592,211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,016,404,000 after purchasing an additional 612,154 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,726,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,697,800,000 after purchasing an additional 81,670 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 56.2% during the second quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 4,965,646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $980,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,522 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Danaher by 44.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,708,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $965,259,000 after buying an additional 1,450,703 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $586,324.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,706.06. The trade was a 11.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 5,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.42, for a total transaction of $1,088,713.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 2,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,352.50. The trade was a 66.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Stock Up 1.8%

DHR opened at $219.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $204.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.28, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81. Danaher Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $171.00 and a fifty-two week high of $258.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. Danaher had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on DHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners set a $220.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on Danaher from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Rothschild Redb lowered Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.39.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

