Smithfield Trust Co Lowers Position in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Smithfield Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.2% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 747,535 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $203,854,000 after purchasing an additional 23,308 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth about $287,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its stake in Salesforce by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 141,763 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $38,657,000 after buying an additional 7,176 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,873,900 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,669,224,000 after buying an additional 114,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Northland Capmk lowered Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Salesforce from $255.00 to $221.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Blair Kirk acquired 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $254.66 per share, for a total transaction of $865,844.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at $973,819.84. This trade represents a 801.89% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.12, for a total value of $565,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,233,709.52. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 69,872 shares of company stock valued at $17,257,913 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of CRM opened at $245.93 on Thursday. Salesforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.48 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $246.72 and a 200 day moving average of $257.90. The firm has a market cap of $234.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

