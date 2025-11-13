Roth Capital Predicts Reduced Earnings for AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of AMC Entertainment in a report released on Wednesday, November 12th. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for AMC Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is ($1.38) per share.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

AMC has been the subject of several other reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $2.60 to $2.70 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $3.33.

AMC Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of AMC stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.38. The company had a trading volume of 7,176,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,009,684. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.05. AMC Entertainment has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $5.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 761.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

