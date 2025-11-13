Q4 EPS Estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia Boosted by Analyst

Bank of Nova Scotia (The) (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins boosted their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a report issued on Tuesday, November 11th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.32. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $4.91 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2027 earnings at $6.11 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

BNS stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.54. The stock had a trading volume of 285,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,559. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $44.09 and a twelve month high of $68.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Motco increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.2% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 14,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 18,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.5% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.9% during the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 49.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

