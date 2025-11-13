Investment Partners LTD. Grows Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Investment Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $450,000. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 38.0% in the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 27.3% during the first quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wedbush set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $141.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.28.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total value of $12,512,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 431,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,602,675.43. This trade represents a 15.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 2,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $440,071.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $8,000,877. The trade was a 5.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,527,750 shares of company stock valued at $234,463,896 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $179.69 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.53 and a 52 week high of $207.52. The stock has a market cap of $426.28 billion, a PE ratio of 427.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 2.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.83.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Articles

