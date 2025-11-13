Critical Analysis: Alpha Modus (AMOD) and The Competition

Alpha Modus (NASDAQ:AMOD – Get Free Report) is one of 89 public companies in the “UNCLASSIFIED” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Alpha Modus to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Alpha Modus has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpha Modus’ competitors have a beta of -0.08, meaning that their average stock price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Alpha Modus and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Modus 1 0 0 0 1.00 Alpha Modus Competitors 224 265 217 3 2.00

Earnings & Valuation

As a group, “UNCLASSIFIED” companies have a potential upside of 86.37%. Given Alpha Modus’ competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alpha Modus has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares Alpha Modus and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Modus N/A $4.10 million -5.37 Alpha Modus Competitors $40.61 million -$18.54 million 93.33

Alpha Modus’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Alpha Modus. Alpha Modus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.9% of Alpha Modus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.0% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are owned by institutional investors. 76.0% of Alpha Modus shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 42.9% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha Modus and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Modus N/A -3.59% 84.11% Alpha Modus Competitors 0.86% 0.95% 0.80%

Summary

Alpha Modus competitors beat Alpha Modus on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Alpha Modus

Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. operates as a blank check company. The company was founded on December 13, 2024 and is headquartered in Cornelius, NC.

