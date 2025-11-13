3,598 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Acquired by Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MU. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $369,191,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,906,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,854,644,000 after buying an additional 2,049,163 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,616,488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $922,467,000 after buying an additional 2,038,641 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Micron Technology by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,800,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $590,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $96,253,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $244.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.99 and its 200-day moving average is $137.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $274.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.62. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.54 and a 12-month high of $257.07.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.05 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 6.06%.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 82,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total value of $18,270,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 154,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,345,047.45. This trade represents a 34.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 22,500 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.72, for a total value of $4,966,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 446,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,568,696.16. The trade was a 4.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 409,756 shares of company stock valued at $85,308,033 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.39.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

