Wealth Alliance LLC Acquires 119 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Wealth Alliance LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. eCIO Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $816,000. Advyzon Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 206.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. Call TO Action Foundation raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Call TO Action Foundation now owns 918,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,543,000 after buying an additional 9,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of VOO traded down $3.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $625.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,195,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,254,694. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $634.13. The stock has a market cap of $777.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $613.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $580.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.