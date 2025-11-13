Investment Partners LTD. Purchases 125 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Investment Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,883 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Siren L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at $2,332,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 6.9% in the first quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,495,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Tesla by 1,823.0% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 68,325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $21,704,000 after acquiring an additional 64,772 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total value of $918,302.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,057.28. This represents a 20.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total transaction of $25,360,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 637,031 shares in the company, valued at $269,260,263.08. This represents a 8.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 202,606 shares of company stock worth $75,588,902 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Dbs Bank raised Tesla to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $483.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and ten have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $391.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $420.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 280.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $427.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.25 and a 12-month high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

