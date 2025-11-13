Wealth Alliance LLC Buys 821 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 40.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,841 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 7,339 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,108,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMO traded up $7.28 on Thursday, hitting $595.30. 156,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,356,504. The company has a 50 day moving average of $524.35 and a 200-day moving average of $465.87. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.46 and a 12-month high of $610.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $11.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 15.02%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.28 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.94%.

In other news, VP Lisa P. Britt sold 10,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.62, for a total transaction of $5,844,814.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 14,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,085,564.90. This represents a 41.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.15, for a total value of $229,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,144,420.80. This trade represents a 1.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,645 shares of company stock worth $25,825,699. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMO. Redburn Partners set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $560.00 to $656.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $585.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $553.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $601.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

