National Pension Service Buys 16,413 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 593,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,413 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.22% of Marriott International worth $162,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2,750.0% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 198.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.12, for a total transaction of $584,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,102,167.92. The trade was a 10.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.63, for a total transaction of $20,414,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 175,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,096,492.30. This trade represents a 28.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 85,799 shares of company stock valued at $24,911,376 in the last quarter. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Marriott International from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $302.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Marriott International

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $291.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.60. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.40 and a fifty-two week high of $307.52. The stock has a market cap of $78.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.36.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 89.29%. Marriott International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.540-2.620 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.980-10.060 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 7th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.