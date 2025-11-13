17,490 Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG Acquired by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,979,637 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $450,868,000 after purchasing an additional 491,002 shares in the last quarter. Corient IA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth $753,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 18,458 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,579,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 47.6% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 31,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 10,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CMG. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.81.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

CMG traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,943,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,385,766. The company has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.67. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $66.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 44.32%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.