W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Has $5.59 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 3.5% of W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 236.5% in the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 210.1% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 185.1% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $61.89. 1,643,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,592,445. The stock has a market cap of $184.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.14 and a one year high of $62.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.81.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

