Seibels Bruce Group (OTCMKTS:SBBG) and American Coastal Insurance (NASDAQ:ACIC) Financial Survey

American Coastal Insurance (NASDAQ:ACIC – Get Free Report) and Seibels Bruce Group (OTCMKTS:SBBG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Coastal Insurance and Seibels Bruce Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Coastal Insurance $296.66 million 1.96 $75.72 million $1.71 6.96 Seibels Bruce Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

American Coastal Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than Seibels Bruce Group.

22.1% of American Coastal Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.9% of American Coastal Insurance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 55.4% of Seibels Bruce Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for American Coastal Insurance and Seibels Bruce Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Coastal Insurance 0 1 0 0 2.00 Seibels Bruce Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Given Seibels Bruce Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Seibels Bruce Group is more favorable than American Coastal Insurance.

Risk & Volatility

American Coastal Insurance has a beta of -0.49, suggesting that its share price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seibels Bruce Group has a beta of 3.8, suggesting that its share price is 280% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares American Coastal Insurance and Seibels Bruce Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Coastal Insurance 25.95% 30.06% 6.84% Seibels Bruce Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

American Coastal Insurance beats Seibels Bruce Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Coastal Insurance

American Coastal Insurance Corporation operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners. It also provides commercial multi-peril property insurance for residential condominium associations and apartments, as well as loss or damage to buildings, inventory, and equipment caused by fire, wind, hail, water, theft, and vandalism. In addition, the company offers equipment breakdown, identity theft, cyber security, and flood policies. The company markets and distributes its products through a network of independent agencies. The company was formerly known as United Insurance Holdings Corp. and changed its name to American Coastal Insurance Corporation in August 2023. American Coastal Insurance Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Saint Petersburg, Florida.

About Seibels Bruce Group

The Seibels Bruce Group, Inc. provides processing, technology, and claims solutions to the property and casualty insurance industry. The company offers processing solutions for coastal markets; business process outsourcing; claims administration solutions; information technology outsourcing; and professional services. It also provides technology solutions, such as IPX enterprise insurance suite, CPX claims management system, FNOL first notice of loss, and reinspection processing xpert solutions; and claims solutions, including third party administration, catastrophe management, first notice of loss, multi-line adjusting and examination, reinspection, and subrogation/salvage services. The company was founded in 1869 and is based in Columbia, South Carolina.

