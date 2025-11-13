T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS Shares Bought by W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,902 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMUS. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at $618,248,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 518.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,383,922 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $329,733,000 after buying an additional 1,160,275 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,889,126 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,837,399,000 after buying an additional 864,030 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 25.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,172,644 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,112,886,000 after purchasing an additional 844,932 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,176,925 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $851,066,000 after acquiring an additional 813,331 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.47, for a total value of $17,003,944.80. Following the sale, the director owned 635,084,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,624,009,580.68. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,973,541 shares of company stock worth $471,574,286 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on T-Mobile US from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Williams Trading set a $263.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, October 24th. HSBC upgraded T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $3.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $215.76. The company had a trading volume of 633,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,379,434. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $227.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $199.41 and a one year high of $276.49. The firm has a market cap of $241.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.57.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 19.76%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 39.23%.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

