Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Shares Purchased by W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.7% during the second quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 7,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.04, for a total value of $3,826,183.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491.04. This represents a 99.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LMT traded up $1.04 on Thursday, reaching $458.08. 105,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,579,479. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $484.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $467.26. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12 month low of $410.11 and a 12 month high of $561.35. The firm has a market cap of $106.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.25.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 111.84% and a net margin of 5.73%.Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.84 EPS. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.150-22.350 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $3.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 77.05%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $520.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $513.47.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

