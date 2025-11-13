Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Has $762,000 Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 655,209.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 76,028,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,832,680,000 after purchasing an additional 76,017,350 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,415,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,439,341,000 after buying an additional 1,060,713 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,644,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,051,930,000 after acquiring an additional 248,792 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 13.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,480,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,405,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,252,000 after purchasing an additional 583,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.53.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG stock opened at $148.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.77. The company has a market capitalization of $346.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $144.09 and a 52-week high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.23 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 19.74%.Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. Research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be issued a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 13,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $2,050,643.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 28,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,221.72. The trade was a 31.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $1,612,283.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,532,120.48. This represents a 22.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 150,489 shares of company stock valued at $23,529,864 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

