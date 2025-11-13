Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST Shares Purchased by Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,584 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 0.7% of Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,423,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 7,960 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,880,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 130.1% in the second quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 504 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $8,038,000. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.2% in the second quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 1,155 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Tiffany Marie Barbre sold 1,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $934.62, for a total value of $1,157,994.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,966.10. This represents a 19.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.68, for a total value of $2,526,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,851 shares in the company, valued at $6,410,343.68. This represents a 28.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,320 shares of company stock worth $9,605,487. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.1%

COST stock opened at $912.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $404.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.22, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $936.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $967.41. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 1-year low of $871.71 and a 1-year high of $1,078.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The retailer reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.06. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The company had revenue of $86.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.15 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,042.00 to $1,033.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Roth Capital set a $907.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,065.00 to $990.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,063.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.