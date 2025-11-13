Candriam S.C.A. Sells 96,561 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Candriam S.C.A. decreased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 33.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,197 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 96,561 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $60,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 685.7% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 62 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 339.1% during the first quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $406.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $198.00 price target (down previously from $312.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $410.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $397.12.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $339.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $234.60 and a fifty-two week high of $622.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.66. The company has a market cap of $307.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $113.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.19 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 4.04%.UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.14%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

