Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Shares Up 6% Following Analyst Upgrade

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) shares were up 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded the stock from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating. Royal Bank Of Canada now has a $5.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $3.00. Diversified Healthcare Trust traded as high as $4.90 and last traded at $4.8440. Approximately 525,654 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 893,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.57.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DHC. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DHC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth $59,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 49.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 20,666 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 11.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 233,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 24,510 shares during the period. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.35.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 14.69% and a negative net margin of 18.83%.The firm had revenue of $370.78 million for the quarter.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is -2.74%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.