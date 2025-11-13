Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Invests $774,000 in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 396.7% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $38,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $118.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $123.21. The stock has a market cap of $500.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.49.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The company had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.67.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

