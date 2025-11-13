W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Acquires 49 Shares of BlackRock $BLK

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 658 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLK. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at $16,026,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 5.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,849,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,163.00 to $1,312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,310.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on BlackRock from $1,301.00 to $1,407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on BlackRock from $1,394.00 to $1,456.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,303.41.

BLK stock traded down $13.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,080.54. 42,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,097. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $773.74 and a 52-week high of $1,219.94. The company has a market cap of $167.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,129.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,073.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The asset manager reported $11.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.78 by ($0.23). BlackRock had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $11.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,165.04, for a total value of $13,980,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,205 shares in the company, valued at $8,394,113.20. This trade represents a 62.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

