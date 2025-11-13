Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $57.65 million and $1.16 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00000970 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 57,711,456 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

