Hooked Protocol Price Up 9.2% Over Last 7 Days (HOOK)

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. During the last seven days, Hooked Protocol has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar. Hooked Protocol has a market capitalization of $17.01 million and $6.84 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0561 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hooked Protocol Token Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,333,333 tokens. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol.

Buying and Selling Hooked Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 268,082,064.57573898 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 0.05781794 USD and is down -1.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $6,745,654.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

