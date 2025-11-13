Worldcoin (WLD) Price Up 10.6% This Week

Worldcoin (WLD) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 13th. During the last week, Worldcoin has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar. Worldcoin has a total market cap of $1.79 billion and approximately $157.60 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Worldcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00000766 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Worldcoin

Worldcoin launched on July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,270,493,867 tokens. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin. Worldcoin’s official message board is worldcoin.org/blog. Worldcoin’s official website is worldcoin.org.

Worldcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,270,493,867.564782 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 0.80150363 USD and is up 1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 504 active market(s) with $159,782,819.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Worldcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Worldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

