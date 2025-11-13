MV Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,791 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

MV Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 110,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,791 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 7.0% of MV Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $68,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $331,591,000. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 197,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,503,000. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1%
Shares of IVV opened at $686.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $670.67 and a 200 day moving average of $633.73. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $693.07. The company has a market capitalization of $720.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
