Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Gilat Satellite Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ GILT traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.71. The stock had a trading volume of 371,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,203. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $726.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 0.62. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $15.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.23.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $117.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.19 million. Gilat Satellite Networks has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Gilat Satellite Networks will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 383.1% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 35.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. Its portfolio consists of cloud-based satellite network platform, very small aperture terminals, amplifiers, modems, on-the-move antennas, solid state power amplifiers, block upconverters, transceivers, and defense ground systems and field services.

