Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Analysts at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.04% from the company’s current price.

SHC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Shares of Sotera Health stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.23. 576,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,498,923. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. Sotera Health has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 85.45 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.10 and a 200 day moving average of $13.89.

In other news, Director Gtcr Investment Xi Llc sold 12,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $187,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 29,215,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,219,460.65. This trade represents a 29.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 12,000,000 shares of Sotera Health stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $181,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 61,822,952 shares in the company, valued at $934,144,804.72. The trade was a 16.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 32,126,611 shares of company stock valued at $492,073,888 in the last three months. 47.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 117.6% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 112.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Sotera Health by 3,690.1% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sotera Health by 831.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sotera Health by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

