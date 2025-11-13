Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA) Price Target Raised to $63.00 at BTIG Research

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 131.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ORKA. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Oruka Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.14.

ORKA stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.26. 88,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,560. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -9.69 and a beta of -0.30. Oruka Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.49 and a 52-week high of $29.98.

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oruka Therapeutics will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oruka Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oruka Therapeutics by 47.9% in the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 545,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 176,664 shares during the period. Braidwell LP grew its holdings in Oruka Therapeutics by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,572,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,133,000 after buying an additional 424,750 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc bought a new position in Oruka Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $879,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its position in shares of Oruka Therapeutics by 126.8% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel monoclonal antibody therapeutics for PsO and other I&I indications. Its pipeline includes ORKA-001 and ORKA-002. The company is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

