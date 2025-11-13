BTIG Research Raises FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Price Target to $12.00

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at BTIG Research from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FIGS. Barclays boosted their price target on FIGS from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on FIGS from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FIGS in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of FIGS from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

Shares of FIGS stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,092,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,223. FIGS has a one year low of $3.57 and a one year high of $10.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.28.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. FIGS had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 3.03%.The firm had revenue of $151.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. FIGS has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FIGS will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 62,213 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $428,025.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,907,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,387.04. This trade represents a 3.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sarah Oughtred sold 22,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total value of $168,085.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 845,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,247,099.55. This trade represents a 2.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 118,282 shares of company stock worth $842,076 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FIGS by 12,795.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 5,118 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FIGS in the first quarter worth about $334,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FIGS in the first quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FIGS by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,043,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after buying an additional 108,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $958,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

