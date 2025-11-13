Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO) Stock Rating Lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KRRO. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Korro Bio in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Korro Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. William Blair lowered Korro Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Korro Bio in a report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Korro Bio in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Korro Bio Trading Down 80.0%

NASDAQ:KRRO traded down $25.14 on Thursday, reaching $6.29. 4,852,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,882. Korro Bio has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $57.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.69 and its 200-day moving average is $23.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.94.

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.61) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.41 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Korro Bio will post -9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Korro Bio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRRO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Korro Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Korro Bio during the third quarter worth about $467,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Korro Bio by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 395,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,948,000 after purchasing an additional 8,921 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Korro Bio by 6,185.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,542,000 after purchasing an additional 196,079 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Korro Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Korro Bio Company Profile

Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate is KRRO-110 which is in preclinical trials for the treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD).

