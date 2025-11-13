Urgent.ly’s (ULY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 468.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Urgent.ly in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Urgent.ly in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Urgent.ly has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

NASDAQ:ULY traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $2.64. 28,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,323. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of -1.53. Urgent.ly has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $17.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.22.

Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($3.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($1.23). The company had revenue of $32.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.30 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Urgent.ly stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Urgent.ly Inc. (NASDAQ:ULY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 68,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.91% of Urgent.ly at the end of the most recent reporting period. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urgent.ly Inc offers mobility assistance software platform for roadside assistance in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include car lockout, tire changes, towing, stuck in ditch and winch services, motorcycle towing, electric vehicle towing, jump start, and gas delivery.

