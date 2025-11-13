Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06), Zacks reports.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Stock Performance

NYSE NMG traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,060,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,655. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $6.06. The firm has a market cap of $472.74 million, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nouveau Monde Graphite

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nouveau Monde Graphite stock. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG – Free Report) by 100.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,811 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Nouveau Monde Graphite were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 41.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research lowered Nouveau Monde Graphite from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. National Bankshares raised shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite from $2.75 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Nouveau Monde Graphite to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.87.

About Nouveau Monde Graphite

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company’s flagship property is the 100% owned Matawinie graphite property including 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,264 hectares located in Quebec.

