Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16, Zacks reports. Terumo had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion.

Terumo Price Performance

TRUMY traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.29. 33,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,785. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.58. Terumo has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $21.22.

About Terumo

Terumo Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of medical products and equipment in Japan, Europe, China, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, Medical Care Solutions Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company.

