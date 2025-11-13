Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16, Zacks reports. Terumo had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion.
Terumo Price Performance
TRUMY traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.29. 33,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,785. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.58. Terumo has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $21.22.
About Terumo
