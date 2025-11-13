Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Guggenheim Analyst Says

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Guggenheim from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SBGI. Benchmark dropped their target price on Sinclair from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sinclair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sinclair from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Sinclair in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Sinclair from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sinclair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Get Sinclair alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SBGI

Sinclair Trading Down 0.1%

SBGI stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.65. 56,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,569. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.07 and a 200-day moving average of $14.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Sinclair has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $18.45.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.63. Sinclair had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $773.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Sinclair’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sinclair has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Sinclair will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sinclair

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Sinclair by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Sinclair by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Sinclair by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Sinclair by 7.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sinclair by 142.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. 41.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sinclair

(Get Free Report)

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.