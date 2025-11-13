Vise Technologies Inc. Buys New Stake in Carvana Co. $CVNA

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVNA. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Carvana by 104.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Carvana by 135.7% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 28,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,732,000 after acquiring an additional 16,626 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,440,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Carvana by 3,691.8% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 189,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,871,000 after acquiring an additional 184,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Carvana by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 103,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,740,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Price Performance

CVNA stock opened at $323.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $70.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 3.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $336.56. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $148.25 and a 1 year high of $413.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 4.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Carvana had a return on equity of 30.62% and a net margin of 3.44%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CVNA shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Carvana from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.16.

Insider Activity

In other Carvana news, Director Ira J. Platt sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.14, for a total value of $5,307,960.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,561.34. This trade represents a 65.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ernest C. Garcia III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.27, for a total value of $3,382,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 516,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,696,158.80. This trade represents a 1.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 436,452 shares of company stock valued at $158,184,083 over the last three months. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carvana Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

