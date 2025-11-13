What is KeyCorp’s Estimate for AT&T Q4 Earnings?

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for AT&T in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 11th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for AT&T’s current full-year earnings is $2.14 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AT&T’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. TD Cowen increased their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank set a $30.25 target price on shares of AT&T and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.64.

AT&T Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of T stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $25.85. 8,000,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,806,570. The company has a market capitalization of $183.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40. AT&T has a 12-month low of $21.38 and a 12-month high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.58.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The business had revenue of $30.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.85 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in AT&T by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in AT&T by 339.6% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 105,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after buying an additional 81,487 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 43,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 33,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC grew its position in AT&T by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 20,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

